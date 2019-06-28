By Bill Shields
SWANSEA (CBS) – In the four and a half years the Tickle family has owned The Aviary restaurant in Swansea, they’ve only had a few minor bumps in the road, until Wednesday morning. That’s when their Facebook page was inundated with angry people.

“The rest of the day was a firestorm,” said Lynn Tickle. “We just were bombarded with nasty Facebook posts, Facebook messages, emails.”

It seems there is another Aviary restaurant in Chicago and apparently, a waitress spit on President Trump’s son there Tuesday night. It was felt 1,000 miles away in Swansea with social media threats.

The Aviary in Swansea (WBZ-TV)

“It was a little scary at first,” Tickle said.

On Wednesday, people vented their anger at the Swansea Aviary.

“I had one voicemail yesterday from a person claiming to be a police officer, in Chicago,” manager Jennifer Vieira said.

The Swansea owners responded to every post they could, knowing they had to stop a potential tidal wave.

“It could be very disastrous, but thankfully, we had a great team in place that was able to mitigate any damage,” said Vieira.

