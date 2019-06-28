Watch Live:Gloucester's Greasy Pole Contest 2019
Filed Under:Boston News, Dorchester News, Ricardo Jamesy Washington


BOSTON (CBS) – Police are seeking a man in connection with a shooting death in Dorchester last month.

Ricardo Jamesy Washington, 24, of Roxbury, is wanted on charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Ricardo Jamesy Washington. (Photo credit: Boston Police Department)

A call came in for a person shot at a triple-decker on Milton Avenue around 10 a.m. May 8. Police found a Donell Davis, 24, dead with multiple wounds.

Anyone with information about Washington can call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470 or the Boston Police Fugitive Unit at 617-343-4468.

