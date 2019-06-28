Comments
LINCOLN, N.H. (CBS) – A man from Dorchester who went hiking in the White Mountains in New Hampshire hasn’t been seen for nearly a week.
Christopher Staff, 70, went to the Pemi Loop Hiking Trail in Lincoln, N.H. Sunday evening. On Monday he spoke with his wife around 2 p.m. and told her he was about three-quarters of the way through and should be home by 9 p.m. When he didn’t reach home by 11 p.m. his wife called authorities.
James Kneeland of New Hampshire Fish and Game told WBZ-TV teams have been searching for Staff ever since.
The National Guard is helping out with a helicopter.