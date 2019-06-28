BOSTON (CBS) — An MBTA worker who was arrested for stealing more than $450,000 from fare collection boxes has pleaded guilty. Stephen Fagerberg, 54 of Dedham, was sentenced to a two-year split sentence with six months to serve.
Fagerberg was charged with two counts of larceny over $1,200 in a continuous scheme. At the time, Fagerberg was working as an automated fare technician and was supposed to be fixing the fare collection boxes.
Police said he was arrested in June of 2018 after authorities said he stole more than $80,000 over several months. Prosecutors said a subsequent investigation revealed he took more than $450,000.
“Following an undercover operation that included planting marked bills in fare collection boxes that Fagerberg serviced, authorities found that the defendant deposited the marked bills into his personal bank account via a drive-up ATM,” said a statement from the Mass. Attorney General.
Fagerberg was also sentenced to two years probation and ordered to pay $458,694 in restitution.