BOSTON (CBS) – A man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman on the Esplanade Friday afternoon.

The victim, a young woman, was running or walking by herself near the footbridge between the Esplanade and the Lagoon when she was stabbed.

She was taken to Mass General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

State Police say the suspect was taken into custody after a foot pursuit and struggle at the intersection of Commonwealth Ave and Dartmouth Street. A weapon was recovered.

Police say the stabbing appears to be random.

