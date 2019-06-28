Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman on the Esplanade Friday afternoon.
The victim, a young woman, was running or walking by herself near the footbridge between the Esplanade and the Lagoon when she was stabbed.
She was taken to Mass General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
State Police say the suspect was taken into custody after a foot pursuit and struggle at the intersection of Commonwealth Ave and Dartmouth Street. A weapon was recovered.
Police say the stabbing appears to be random.