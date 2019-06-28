GROVELAND (CBS) – A man has been arrested for a brutal murder in Groveland last week, the first killing in the town in 27 years.
Leedell Graham, 48, of Haverhill, will be arraigned Friday in Haverhill District Court on one count of murder in the death of 82-year-old Patsy Schena.
Schena was found dead in his home on Governors Road June 21. The Essex District Attorney’s Office has not said how he was killed, only saying it was “shocking and brutal.” Schena was well-known in town. He was a longtime Groveland building inspector and an antique seller, described as a friendly and fair gentleman.
There’s no word yet on a motive.
Graham was arrested in Haverhill around 9:30 p.m. Thursday and held overnight at the Middleton House of Correction.
“We are relieved to have this individual in custody, however, there is much work still to be done on this investigation,” Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said in a statement Friday. “For that reason, I am unable to discuss the details of this investigation at this time. My goal is justice for Mr. Schena through a successful prosecution. I am tremendously grateful to the investigative team for their tireless work thus far.”
“We appreciate the public’s patience,” said Groveland Police Chief Jeff Gillen. “I understand it that such an event causes anxiety and concern, however, it is imperative that information is limited while the investigation is unfolding in order to protect the investigation. I appreciate the efforts of the investigative team in bringing this individual to justice.”