MILTON (CBS) — Five baby coyotes have been spotted living near a home in Milton. Homeowner Trudy Marsolini said the pups first appeared on Wednesday.

“No sign of Mom although they appear quite healthy,” Marsolini wrote on Facebook. She assumed the mom is hunting and in the meantime, “they were sunning themselves in the driveway.”

Marsolini said her property is next to the Blue Hills Reservation.

Five coyote pups were spotted living next to a home in Milton (Photo Courtesy: Trudy Marsolini)

Mass. Wildlife advises residents not to feed or try to pet coyotes. Also, remember to secure your garbage as coyotes have been known to go through trash bins searching for food.

