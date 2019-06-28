EVERETT (CBS) – Dozens of subcontractors are saying they are owed money for their work at Encore Casino.

Sue Mailman’s company, Coghlin Electrical Contractors, may be the most. She says she’s owed $30,000,000.

In a huge undertaking like Encore Boston Harbor, Mailman says there’s a lot of design changes during construction. They’re called change orders. She says usually those changes are dealt with every month but that wasn’t the case for this project.

“I would say let’s take all the changes you had over six to eight months and will give you $.90 on the dollar or will give you $.60 on the dollar,” Mailman said.

The CEO of Associated Subcontractors of Massachusetts, Michael McDonough, says “we have probably more than two dozen subcontractors who did work on this building for many of them is thousands of dollars, for some it’s hundreds of thousands, for some it’s millions of dollars.”

But Encore says the have “paid all invoices presented by our contractor, Suffolk Construction. Subcontractors work directly with and are paid by the contractor, not Encore Boston Harbor. Encore Boston Harbor has no outstanding invoices with Suffolk Construction.”

Suffolk says they continue, “to work directly with its subcontractors to resolve any outstanding legitimate issues. We are optimistic we can achieve satisfactory conclusions to close out a successful project.”

Mailman says most subcontractors are nervous to talk about it. Fearing they’d be blackballed from the next big project.

She say it’s important that the Gaming Commission puts the pressure on Wynn.

WBZ reached out to the Gaming Commission but have not heard back.