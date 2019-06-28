Comments
June 29, 2019
We continue with our special coverage of some of Boston’s biggest Latino summer festivals! On this edition of Centro, we tell you about the Convite Internacional Banilejo 2019, which is set to take place Sunday July 21 from 12-6pm at Stony Brook Park in Jamaica Plain. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with its President Luis Franjul and Press Secretary Jackeline Peguero. Tune in!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
June 29, 2019
We continue with our special coverage of some of Boston’s biggest Latino summer festivals! On this edition of Centro, we tell you about the Convite Internacional Banilejo 2019, which is set to take place Sunday July 21 from 12-6pm at Stony Brook Park in Jamaica Plain. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with its President Luis Franjul and Press Secretary Jackeline Peguero. Tune in!
NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website www.cbsboston.com/centro
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
SUMMER FESTIVALS 2019
Convite Internacional Banilejo
Sunday, July 21 12-6PM
Stony Brook Park, JP
(617) 510-8126
FB: Banilejos Unidos en el Exterior
Email: banilejosunidosenelexteriorinc@gmail.com
CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
Facebook: @Yadires
Twitter: @YadiresNS
Instagram: @Yadires
Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.