BOSTON (CBS) – A car crashed onto the MBTA commuter rail tracks in Allston early Friday morning, but it’s not expected to have a major impact on the commute.
Authorities said a BMW was speeding down Franklin Street around 2 a.m. when it plowed through a fence and onto the inbound tracks.
A train was being tested in the area at the time and was going about 70 miles per hour towards the wreck. But the train operator was told about it and was able to stop in time, according to Boston Fire District Chief Garry Pilato.
“(It) could have derailed the train, luckily no one was in it, but we don’t know if the operator was in the car as the train was approaching,” Pilato told WBZ-TV.
The driver of the car, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital. There’s no word yet on his condition or what caused the crash.
Pilato said it took about a half hour to get the car off the tracks. The rails were inspected and the commuter rail test train was able to move through the area around 3:30 a.m.
Pilato said train speeds will be reduced in the area as a precaution so there may be delays Friday.