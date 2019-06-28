Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — A new report says Boston is one of the most expensive U.S. cities to rent in. Move.org ranked Boston fifth on their list of least affordable cities.
According to their research, renting a one-bedroom apartment in Boston costs $2,420.26. Additional expenses such as food, utilities, gas, and internet bring the total cost of living to $3,211.51 a month.
San Francisco, New York, San Jose, and Oakland, California are the only more expensive cities, according to the website.
The most affordable places to rent are El Paso, Texas, Lincoln, Nebraska, and Toledo, Ohio. In El Paso, the average cost of living is $1,182.96, less than half the cost of rent in Boston.