Patriots, Snoop Dogg Praise Edelman At Documentary PremiereJulian Edelman was the man of the hour at the star-studded premiere of his new documentary at Patriot Place.

Celtics Reportedly Hire Kara Lawson As An Assistant CoachThe Boston Celtics are adding an Olympic gold medalist and WNBA champ to their coaching staff.

Report: Kemba Walker Ready To Leave Charlotte For Boston After Hornets Offer Less Than SupermaxFree agent point guard Kemba Walker is ready to leave Charlotte for Boston, according to a report.

Jerry York Almost Didn't Pick Up The Phone Call Informing Him Of His Hall Of Fame InductionJerry York received a pretty important phone call on Tuesday, one that informed the Boston College hockey coach that he was heading to the Hockey Hall of Fame. But York didn't recognize the New York number that was calling him, so he didn't pick up.

Celtics Reportedly Guaranteeing Semi Ojeleye's Contract For 2019-20 SeasonIf the Celtics are able to sign Kemba Walker to a max contract this offseason, they're going to need some big contributions from players at the bottom of their payroll. One of those players is Semi Ojeleye.