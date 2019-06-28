Comments
AUBURN (CBS) – The town of Auburn is seeking help after 11 dogs were taken into custody in an animal cruelty case. The dogs include nine young puppies that will require on-going and routine medical care.
Auburn Animal Control is accepting donations of laundry detergent, bleach, paper towels, newspaper, wet puppy food, and money for medical care.
The puppies are too young for adoption but will be placed when they are old enough.
For more information email Auburn Animal Control: acontois@town.auburn.ma.us