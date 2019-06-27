



BOSTON (CBS) – A tasty time out, right in the heart of Boston’s Fenway neighborhood.

A cool new stop opened its doors Thursday and it’s bringing something new to the city. It’s called Time Out Market, and it’s a food lover’s paradise. On opening day, customers gave it a big thumb’s up.

In a word, mouthwatering. “I got chicken and waffle fries. Really good, really good,” said one satisfied customer.

“I got lox on a bagel with cream cheese, and it’s good,” another said.

“We bring the best of the city under one roof,” said Time Out Market CEO Didier Souillat.

The Time Out Market opened Thursday at the Landmark Center in the Fenway, with 15 high-end eateries, two bars and enough customers to pack the place.

“The best chefs, mixologists, cultural experiences from Boston. All in one place,” Souillat said.

Like noted Boston chef Michael Schlow, with his Roman pizzeria and Italian kitchen.

“The vibe’s amazing. It’s just a real special place that they’ve built here,” Schlow said.

With 25,000 square feet of space, communal seating inside and terrace seating outside, Time Out Market is the perfect place for a lunch break on a sunny day.

Try a high end burger, a seafood treat or chicken and dumplings. You can eat your way around the world here with a wide range of offerings.

“It just seems like there’s quality and there’s a lot of choice,” said one customer.

And be sure to leave room for dessert with gourmet gelato.

The Time Out concept started in Lisbon, with recent openings in New York, Miami and now Boston.

Venues in Chicago and Montreal are expected to open later this year.

Time Out Market is open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and beyond.