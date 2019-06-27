  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Boston News, Dorchester News, Jean Weevens Janvier, Judith Emile, Stephanie Emile


BOSTON (CBS/AP) — A man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and her sister in their Dorchester apartment in 2011 will be sentenced Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court.

A jury found Jean Weevins Janvier guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder in the shooting of 21-year-old Stephanie Emile and second degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Judith Emile in their Harlem Street apartment in November 2011.

Prosecutors said Janvier had a brief relationship with Stephanie Emile and was angry when the relationship ended.

Stephanie and Judith Emile (Courtesy photos)

Authorities say he fled to Haiti after he was called in for questioning in December 2011. He was indicted in 2012.

Jean Weevens Janvier in court on June 30, 2017 (WBZ-TV)

He was later added to the U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted list and caught at his mother’s home in Haiti in June 2017.

