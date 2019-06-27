BOSTON (CBS) — Free agent point guard Kemba Walker is ready to leave Charlotte for Boston, according to a report.
The Hornets could have offered Walker a supermax contract worth up to $221 million over five years, but offered him much less according to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. A lot less. Because of that, Walker is ready to sign with the Boston Celtics when NBA free agency gets underway Sunday at 6 p.m.
“My sources tell me that Kemba Walker has informed the Charlotte Hornets and Michael Jordan he doesn’t want to be there,” Smith said. “Kemba Walker is going to be a Boston Celtic.”
The Hornets, according to Smith, offered Walker a five-year deal “somewhere in the ballpark of $160-plus million.” The Athletic’s Sham Charania reported that there were “sizable gaps” between Walker and the Hornets earlier Thursday, and $60 million certainly fits that category.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier Thursday that Boston was the frontrunner for Walker, ready to offer him a four-year, $141 million contract come Sunday. He later added that “barring an unforeseen change of events,” Walker would end up in Boston.
Sunday evening can’t come soon enough for the Celtics.