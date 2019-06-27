Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The National Guard is now helping Massachusetts State Police with security at Logan Airport.
As many as 12 Guardsmen will be curbside at terminals during the busy summer travel season. Troopers will focus on security in other parts of the airport.
Instead of their usual camouflage, Guardsmen will wear blue pants and a white shirt while carrying handguns.
Massport said there is no increased threat at Logan, just an increased number of visitors.
The Guardsmen started on Wednesday.