Celtics Reportedly Frontrunner To Sign Kemba WalkerThe start of NBA free agency is still three days away, so quite a lot can change between now and then. But the Boston Celtics have emerged as the frontrunner to sign free agent point guard Kemba Walker, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Celtics Rumors: Boston Reportedly Interested In Free Agent Center Enes KanterWith Al Horford likely leaving and Aron Baynes traded away on draft night, the Celtics will be scouring the free agent market for an affordable big man. So it makes sense that Boston is among the teams expected to explore signing free agent center Enes Kanter when free agency gets underway, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

Matt Barnes Blows Save In 9th, Red Sox Lose Series Finale Vs. White Sox At Fenway ParkJose Abreu took Matt Barnes deep for a two-run home run in the ninth, giving Chicago an 8-7 win over the Red Sox.

Rocket Mortgage Classic: Can Players Adjust To Detroit Golf Club?A new event at an unfamiliar venue, the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club welcomes the PGA Tour back to Detroit.

Chris Sale Will Enter All-Star Break Without A Single Win At Fenway ParkIt's been a very strange first half of the season for the defending-champion Boston Red Sox. The ace of their staff represents arguably the strangest development.