



FOXBORO (CBS) – Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was the man of the hour at the star-studded premiere of his new documentary. There was a big showing on the Foxboro red carpet Thursday night for a player with enough heart and fight to fill Gillette Stadium.

“It’s pretty crazy, it’s surreal,” Edelman said. “Honestly sometimes you do pinch yourself, just to see, is this real?”

“100%: Julian Edelman” is a comeback story like only a New England Patriot knows how. The Showtime documentary follows #11 from devastating injury and NFL suspension to becoming Super Bowl MVP.

“I don’t even think we dreamed about stuff like this when we were roommates many, many years ago,” said Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater. “It’s been unbelievable.”

The film features Edelman’s innermost circle – which surprisingly includes Snoop Dogg. He remembers meeting Edelman, Danny Amendola, and Chris Hogan at a Super Bowl celebration.

“I met them backstage and I was like man I like them. I said I like the way you all play! You’re all small in size but you all got big heart and play like lions,” Snoop Dogg said.

Those who have competed beside him and been there through the highs and lows know Julian Edelman’s story is far from over.

“There’s not a lot of other cities where to go to the Super Bowl is the standard,” said former Patriot Rob Ninkovich.

“You look at the guys who have had sustained careers and success,” said Patriots center David Andrews. “Tom, what else does he have to prove? He’s still got that chip on. Same with Jules. He’s done it all but the way he works, the way he’s worked all spring he still has that chip. That’s what makes, what separates the great players from good ones I think.”

“100% Julian Edelman” premieres Friday night at 9 p.m. on Showtime.