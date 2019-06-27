



BOSTON (CBS) — Jerry York received a pretty important phone call on Tuesday, one that informed the Boston College hockey coach that he was heading to the Hockey Hall of Fame. But York didn’t recognize the New York number that was calling him, so he didn’t pick up.

When the number called again, he once again let it go. And then again, and again. Until finally, he decided that maybe this call was about something important.

“I thought it was a robocall,” York admitted to WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche on Wednesday. “Finally, I said this is a nuisance so I picked it up. [John Davidson of the New York Rangers] called and I thought it was a trade, one of our players had moved. He said, ‘No, no this is not about a trade. Lanny McDonald (chairman of the board of the Hockey Hall of Fame) is with me.’ He proceeded to tell me about being elected to the Hall of Fame.

“I was stunned, just flabbergasted,” said York. “I had never even thought about it.”

Wild to think that the winningest coach in college hockey history, a man with over 1,000 wins and five NCAA titles to his name, never thought about getting into the Hockey Hall of Fame. But that’s just who Jerry York is, and joining the illustrious group in the HOFers isn’t going to change anything.

“My first thoughts were all the players who said yes, because that is how you survive and how you win games,” said York. “The assistant coaches that say, ‘Yes, I’ll come and help you.’ That was my first reaction.

“It’s never been about a personal thing for me,” he continued. “I never thought of [the Hall of Fame]. I’m just really excited and proud of the accomplishment, but I share it with a ton of people.”

York said that he had over 200 text messages from former players and colleagues that he still had to respond to. He also has no plans on playing in the Legends Game, which is part of the Hall of Fame festivities.

“I think I’ll coach in that,” he joked.

York will turn 74 in July, but has no intentions of calling it a career just yet.

“I love it. Every day I wake up thinking I want to coach more,” he said, gearing up for his 26th season on the Boston College bench. “It’s either that or join the senior tour, but I’m an 18 handicap so I’m not joining that.”