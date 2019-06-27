MARTHA’S VINEYARD – Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’s Red Gate Farm on Martha’s Vineyard is up for sale.
The price? $65 million.
Onassis purchased the 340-acre property – with more than a mile of private beach along the Atlantic Ocean – in 1979.
The main Cape Cod-style home was designed by High Newell Jacobsen and was expanded in 2000 by Deborah Berke. The landscape was designed by Bunny Mellon, the same horticulturist who designed the White House Rose Garden during John F. Kennedy’s presidency.
The 6,456-square-foot home has five en-suite bedrooms, two half baths, a chef’s kitchen, two offices or studios, three fireplaces and outdoor decks. There is also a four-bedroom guest house on the property, a three-bedroom caretaker’s house, two garages, a boat house, a temperature –controlled storage building and a hunting cabin. Recreation includes a pool and a tennis court.
“Forty years ago, my mother fell in love with Martha’s Vineyard. When she found Red Gate Farm, it was a perfect expression of her romantic and adventurous spirit. The dunes and ponds and rolling hills of Aquinnah gave her the chance to create a world where she could be so close to nature, close to her family and friends, and, most importantly, close to her beloved books,” Caroline Kennedy said.
The property is being listed by Christie’s International Real Estate.