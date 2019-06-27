Filed Under:Boston News, Gillette, Recall


BOSTON (CBS) – Gillette is recalling 87,000 disposable razors after a manufacturing issue with the Venus Simply3 Disposable Razors, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The blades are not properly aligned and pose a higher risk of cuts.

Venus Simply3 Disposable Razors have been recalled. (Photo credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The razors come in pink, purple and yellow colors and were sold in a Venus Simply3 Disposable Razor 4-pack (lot numbers: 9003A17400 and 9007A17400) the Daisy 12+1 Venus Simply3 Bonus Pack (lot number: 9009A17400), which included one free Venus Simply3 razor.

The razors were sold nationwide.

Consumers should immediately stop using the razors and contact Gillette to receive a postage-paid return label to return the razors and receive a voucher for a replacement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s