BOSTON (CBS) – Gillette is recalling 87,000 disposable razors after a manufacturing issue with the Venus Simply3 Disposable Razors, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The blades are not properly aligned and pose a higher risk of cuts.
The razors come in pink, purple and yellow colors and were sold in a Venus Simply3 Disposable Razor 4-pack (lot numbers: 9003A17400 and 9007A17400) the Daisy 12+1 Venus Simply3 Bonus Pack (lot number: 9009A17400), which included one free Venus Simply3 razor.
The razors were sold nationwide.
Consumers should immediately stop using the razors and contact Gillette to receive a postage-paid return label to return the razors and receive a voucher for a replacement.