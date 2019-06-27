



BOSTON – We all know the Phantom loves food and fun. These are his 8 favorite places where you can get a little bit of both.

Ogie’s Trailer Park

Providence

Kicking off the Great 8 is Ogie’s Trailer Park in Providence, Rhode Island. This eye-popping, jaw-dropping space is like walking straight into a time machine, with sputnik chandeliers, vintage seating, and lava lamps bubbling behind the bar. All of the ordering from their southern style menu is done through a trailer style window, where you can get everything from Mac and Cheese Croquettes to Big Juicy Burgers to a spicy beef chili.

Connect With Phantom: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

A4Cade

Cambridge

A4Cade by Area Four on Mass Ave in Central Square, Cambridge is a massive arcade serving all of the fun fare you grew up on. The space itself is a sensory overload, packed with old school video games, classic pinball machines, and more nostalgia than you can imagine. The décor includes a Pac Man grid on the ceiling and Tetris-like shelving behind the bar.

Fogo de Chao

Boston

Another Great 8 winner is Fogo de Chao in Copley Square. This upscale Brazilian style steak house has servers circling tables with slow roasted skewers of beef, pork, lamb, and more, serving slice after slice of whatever cuts of meat you want to eat.

Kings

Multiple locations

With locations throughout Massachusetts and beyond, Kings takes food and fun to a whole new level with High-Def TVs, high-tech bowling alleys, and a bar serving high quality cocktails. The menu offers all the things you love to eat when you’re knocking down some pins, like chicken wings, cheesy pizzas perfect for sharing, and an over the top Nacho Plate piled up with melted queso, jalapenos, olives, pico, sour cream and guacamole.

New City Microcreamery

Hudson, Cambridge

At New City Microcreamery in Hudson and Cambridge, there is one simple goal: to make the best ice cream in the world using the freezing power of liquid nitrogen. There is some sweet science to it all, used in full view of customers. You can see the cream flash-frozen by the negative 300 degree liquid nitrogen, leading to a smooth, creamy texture.

Prisco’s Market & Deli

Bridgewater

Another Great 8 winner is Prisco’s Market & Deli. Located off Route 18 in Bridgewater, Prisco’s is a family-friendly spot with something for everyone, whether you’re looking for mini golf, batting cages, a specialty store, or some sweets from their roadside creamery – like their massive 15 scoop sundae perfect for sharing.

The Range

Hingham

Located in Hingham, the Range is the perfect place to work on your swing, or work on a big burger. This enormous space combines a state of the art golf range, an incredible outdoor patio, and food that’s well above par.

Hopsters

Newton, Boston

Rounding out the Great 8 is Hopsters in Newton and Boston’s Seaport. This beer geek’s paradise allows customers to blend, brew, and bottle their own beers in their state of the art kitchen. While you’re waiting for all the fun to happen, you can pop back a few and snack on some of Hopsters’ hot soft pretzels with beer mustard or bacon jam.

Watch Phantom Gourmet on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 and 11 a.m. on myTV38.