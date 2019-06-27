FALL RIVER (CBS) – A grand jury has indicted a veteran Fall River Police officer on charges that he abused his authority and used “excessive and unnecessary force” during four separate incidents.
Michael Pessoa, a 17-year veteran of the department, was indicted on a variety of charges that include aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, civil rights violation with bodily injury, and filing a false report.
Fall River Police referred the case to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office in March. The incidents allegedly took place in 2014, 2018 and twice in 2019.
Victims in at least three of the four cases were hurt and needed treatment at a hospital.
Pessoa is expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.
Fall River Police said in a statement Pessoa had been placed on paid administrative leave on April 23. He has since been suspended without pay pending the criminal case.