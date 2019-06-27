Filed Under:Fall River News, Fall River Police, Michael Pessoa

FALL RIVER (CBS) – A grand jury has indicted a veteran Fall River Police officer on charges that he abused his authority and used “excessive and unnecessary force” during four separate incidents.

Michael Pessoa, a 17-year veteran of the department, was indicted on a variety of charges that include aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, civil rights violation with bodily injury, and filing a false report.

Fall River police officer Michael Pessoa. (Image Credit: The Herald News)

Fall River Police referred the case to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office in March. The incidents allegedly took place in 2014, 2018 and twice in 2019.

Victims in at least three of the four cases were hurt and needed treatment at a hospital.

Pessoa is expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

Fall River Police said in a statement Pessoa had been placed on paid administrative leave on April 23. He has since been suspended without pay pending the criminal case.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s