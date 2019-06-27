SWANSEA (CBS) – A Massachusetts restaurant is urging people on social media not to blame them after a Chicago restaurant with the same name made headlines when a waitress was accused of spitting on President Trump’s son Eric.
The Aviary, a trendy Chicago restaurant, came into the national spotlight when Eric Trump said the waitress spit in his face.
“It was purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems,” Eric Trump told Breitbart News, adding that Chicago Police wanted to press charges but he declined.
As a result of the incident, a restaurant in Swansea, Mass. has been receiving backlash because it is also called The Aviary.
“We have received concerns and comments regarding an incident that happened at The Aviary in Chicago,” the restaurant posted on its Facebook page. “We are located in Swansea, MA and have no affiliation to The Aviary in Chicago. Please do not blame us!”