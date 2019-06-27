Comments
READING (CBS) – The Reading police station was evacuated late Thursday morning after a woman brought in a mortar round.
The state fire marshal’s office said the woman found it cleaning out her late husband’s things. He was a World War II veteran. Police said the device was a 60mm training round, so the bomb squad was called in and took it away.
Reading Police said in a tweet that it “had the potential to explode and cause injury” but the fire marshal’s office said the device “contained no explosives.”
No one was hurt. 911 calls were answered by surrounding towns during the evacuation.
Police encourage anyone who comes across a potentially explosive device to leave it where it is and call them first.