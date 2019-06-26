



(MARE) – Mariyah is a playful seven-year-old girl of African American, Hispanic and Caucasian descent. Those who know Mariyah best would say she is helpful and likes to stay busy. She also has strong communication skills and is able to pick up on a great deal of information from her surroundings. Mariyah has a wide variety of interests which include arts and crafts projects, dance classes, puzzles and reading. In school she is very social and has made quite a few friends.

Mariyah is legally freed for adoption and would do well in a one or two parent family. If there are other children in the home, it is recommended that they are high school aged or older. Mariyah would do best in a home where there is previous parenting experience. The placement should also have a predictable and consistent schedule for Mariyah but also maintain flexibility. Interested families should be open to maintaining visits and contact with Mariyah’s birth parents and siblings.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.