BOSTON (CBS) – Body camera video from police in Texas shows the arrest of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy months before he was charged in a fatal crash that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire.
On February 11, Zhukovskyy was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in Baytown, Texas after police say they found him intoxicated with a crack pipe at a Denny’s restaurant.
Police body camera video shows the 23-year-old acting strangely inside the restaurant. Officers asked him if he was on any drugs, and he responded that he was tired. He also claimed to have recently taken a drug test.
Zhukovskyy let the officer search his pockets and what appeared to be a glass pipe was found.
On June 3, Baytown officers said Zhukovskyy flipped a tractor-trailer. He told police that he had been cut off, causing him to lose control of the 18-wheeler and roll over. He was not charged.
Zhukovskyy, 23, of West Springfield, is charged with seven counts of negligent homicide in the June 21 crash in Randolph, New Hampshire. Police say he was driving a pickup truck and trailer that crashed into a group of motorcycles.
He is being held in a jail in Lancaster, New Hampshire. The Department of Homeland Security issued an immigration detainer on Zhukovskyy June 23, which means he could be deported back to the Ukraine if he’s released from police custody.