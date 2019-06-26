BOSTON (Hoodline) – It’s a treat, an indulgence, some would even say the fifth food group. We are talking chocolate. Looking to visit the best chocolatiers and shops around Boston? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top chocolate shops in Boston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you have a chocolate craving.
1. L.A. Burdick Handmade Chocolates
Topping the list is L.A. Burdick Handmade Chocolates. Located at 220 Clarendon St. (between Boylston and Newbury streets) in Back Bay, the chocolatier and shop, which offers desserts, coffee and tea and more, is the highest-rated chocolatier and shop in Boston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 397 reviews on Yelp. They are known for their signature chocolate mice.
2. Royce’ Boston
Next up is Back Bay’s ROYCE’ Boston, situated at 251 Newbury St. (between Gloucester and Fairfield streets). With 4.5 stars out of 42 reviews on Yelp, the chocolate shop and candy store, which offers desserts and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Cacao Nuts and Chocolates
Jamaica Plain’s Cacao Nuts and Chocolates, located at 660 B Centre St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the chocolate shop five stars out of 23 reviews.
4. Ghirardelli Ice Cream & Chocolate Shop
Ghirardelli Ice Cream & Chocolate Shop, a chocolatier and shop that offers ice cream and frozen yogurt in Haymarket, is another go-to, with four stars out of 104 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6 N. Market, Suite N2053 to see for yourself.
5. Beacon Hill Chocolates
And then there’s Beacon Hill Chocolates, a Beacon Hill favorite with four stars out of 103 reviews. Stop by 91 Charles St. (between Mount Vernon and Pinckney streets) the next time you’re in the mood for sweets.