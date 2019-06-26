Red Sox Ready To Head Across The Pond For London Series Against YankeesThe Red Sox will conclude a three-game set with the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park on Wednesday afternoon. After that, they begin quite the road trip.

Women's World Cup 2019: Things To Know About USWNT Vs. FranceThe USWNT and France, the leading favorites heading into the Women's World Cup, meet in the quarterfinals on Friday afternoon.

Julian Edelman Shares Hilarious Bill Belichick Paintball Story, But Always Fearful Of Coach's BarbsJulian Edelman is making the media rounds this week, as part of a publicity tour for his documentary airing on Showtime this coming Friday night. Part of that tour brought Edelman back to the podcast "Pardon My Take," where the Patriots star and reigning Super Bowl MVP covered a wide variety of topics.

The Lakers Really Want Kyrie Irving To Sign With BrooklynMost people will be glued to their phones when NBA free agency gets underway on June 30. That includes the brass of the Los Angeles Lakers, even though they don't really have the money to make a big splash on the open market.

Julian Edelman Tells Stephen Colbert His Favorite Super Bowl Ring Is 'The Next One'Julian Edelman was not alone when he paid a visit to "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Tuesday. The Patriots wide received brought his three Super Bowl rings with him.