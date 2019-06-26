MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Officers deployed their taser on a New Hampshire man they say become combative and was wielding a sword when police responded to a noise complaint.
Manchester police officers went to an apartment on Dubuque Street for a noise complaint just before 3 a.m.
According to police, when officers approached the door, they could hear loud music and someone stomping around. When officers knocked, Christopher Martin allegedly swore at them and then opened the door while holding a small sword in a wooden sheath.
“He was aggressive toward police, continuing to swear at them. Concerned for their safety, officers asked him to drop the sword, when he wouldn’t they tried to take the weapon from Martin, but he stepped back and took a bladed stance with both hands on the sword,” police said.
Martin then got into a physical struggle with one of the officer. A second officer deployed his taser, but Smith remained standing.
After the taser was deployed a second time, Martin fell to the ground. Police say Martin continued to resist as officers tried to handcuff him, but he was eventually taken into custody.
Martin was charged with criminal threatening, simple assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.