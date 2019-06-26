BOSTON (CBS) – Women exposed to a common antibacterial chemical, called triclosan, may be more likely to break a bone, according to a new study published in the journal Endocrine Society.
Triclosan is found in many consumer products like toothpaste, mouthwash and soaps. It’s been shown to affect bone density in animals, but it was unclear what effect it had on human bone health.
Researchers in China studied data from 1,848 women and found women with higher levels of triclosan in their urine were more likely to have weaker bones in the hip and lower back and an increased risk of osteoporosis.
The FDA recently banned the use of triclosan in hand sanitizers, but it can still be found in some toothpastes and on some clothing and furniture marketed as antimicrobial.