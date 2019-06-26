The Lakers Really Want Kyrie Irving To Sign With BrooklynMost people will be glued to their phones when NBA free agency gets underway on June 30. That includes the brass of the Los Angeles Lakers, even though they don't really have the money to make a big splash on the open market.

Julian Edelman Tells Stephen Colbert His Favorite Super Bowl Ring Is 'The Next One'Julian Edelman was not alone when he paid a visit to "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Tuesday. The Patriots wide received brought his three Super Bowl rings with him.

Bogaerts Homers, Red Sox Beat White Sox 6-3 In RainXander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer, David Price struck out nine and the Red Sox beat the White Sox 6-3 Tuesday on a rainy night at Fenway Park.

Jerry York Announced As 2019 Inductee Into Hockey Hall Of FameJerry York is a coaching legend, and in November, he'll take his place in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Marcus Smart Continues To Bleed For Boston -- And Show No Mercy At His Basketball CampIt doesn't matter who Marcus Smart is playing against. Whether you're an NBA All-Star or a nine-year-old kid, he's going to go all-out on the basketball floor and take no prisoners along the way.