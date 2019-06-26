FALL RIVER (CBS) – A trial date has been set for Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia as he faces federal fraud charges.
Correia will tentatively stand trial beginning February 24.
The mayor is facing charges for allegedly defrauding investors and using the money to pay for his “lavish lifestyle” and political campaign.
In 2012, Correia created a company called SnoOwl and began looking for investors. Correia allegedly used investor money on items including airfare, luxury hotels, casinos and adult entertainment.
Correia, who pleaded not guilty to what he calls “politically motivated” charges, was recalled during a March election. But on the same night, Correia was re-elected to his position.
Now 27, Correia was elected to city council in 2013 and voted as mayor in 2015.