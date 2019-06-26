  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fall River News, Jasiel Correia


FALL RIVER (CBS) – A trial date has been set for Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia as he faces federal fraud charges.

Correia will tentatively stand trial beginning February 24.

The mayor is facing charges for allegedly defrauding investors and using the money to pay for his “lavish lifestyle” and political campaign.

Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia addresses the media, October 16, 2018. (WBZ-TV)

In 2012, Correia created a company called SnoOwl and began looking for investors. Correia allegedly used investor money on items including airfare, luxury hotels, casinos and adult entertainment.

Correia, who pleaded not guilty to what he calls “politically motivated” charges, was recalled during a March election. But on the same night, Correia was re-elected to his position.

Now 27, Correia was elected to city council in 2013 and voted as mayor in 2015.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s