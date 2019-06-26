  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMThe Amazing Race
    View All Programs
By Bill Shields
Filed Under:Duxbury Beach, Duxbury News, Piping Plovers

DUXBURY (CBS) – It was a great day to be at Duxbury Beach – especially for the piping plovers. The birds get most of the beach this time of year.

“I understand the balancing act,” said one beachgoer, “but at some point, I think nature’s gotta take its course.”

A plover on Duxbury Beach. Since the mid-1980s, the federal government has protected the little shorebirds. (WBZ-TV)

Since the mid-1980s, the federal government has protected the little shorebirds. And right now, they’re nesting and raising their chicks. So beach managers are limiting vehicular acres to 100 cars, even though 500 permits have been sold.

However, one beachgoer said that one month into summer to those who have purchased permits they can’t use, the process “lacks transparency.”

“One of the ways to manage that is to limit our traffic for recreational activities on the beach. And that allows us to keep a portion of the beach open,” says Cris Luttazi, of the Duxbury Beach Reservation.

How long will the restrictions last? Until the plovers start flying.

Bill Shields

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s