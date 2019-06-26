DUXBURY (CBS) – It was a great day to be at Duxbury Beach – especially for the piping plovers. The birds get most of the beach this time of year.
“I understand the balancing act,” said one beachgoer, “but at some point, I think nature’s gotta take its course.”
Since the mid-1980s, the federal government has protected the little shorebirds. And right now, they’re nesting and raising their chicks. So beach managers are limiting vehicular acres to 100 cars, even though 500 permits have been sold.
However, one beachgoer said that one month into summer to those who have purchased permits they can’t use, the process “lacks transparency.”
“One of the ways to manage that is to limit our traffic for recreational activities on the beach. And that allows us to keep a portion of the beach open,” says Cris Luttazi, of the Duxbury Beach Reservation.
How long will the restrictions last? Until the plovers start flying.