Report: Kevin Durant Declines Player Option With WarriorsBrace yourselves, NBA fans. Kevin Durant will be a free agent on June 30.

Benjamin Watson Shares Some Succinct Thoughts On The Idea Of Increasing Penalties For PED Suspension In NFLBenjamin Watson, who will be suspended for the first four games of the 2019 season, responded to Florio's tweet with a very relatable Michael Scott meme.

Red Sox Ready To Head Across The Pond For London Series Against YankeesThe Red Sox will conclude a three-game set with the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park on Wednesday afternoon. After that, they begin quite the road trip.

Women's World Cup 2019: Things To Know About USWNT Vs. FranceThe USWNT and France, the leading favorites heading into the Women's World Cup, meet in the quarterfinals on Friday afternoon.

Julian Edelman Shares Hilarious Bill Belichick Paintball Story, But Always Fearful Of Coach's BarbsJulian Edelman is making the media rounds this week, as part of a publicity tour for his documentary airing on Showtime this coming Friday night. Part of that tour brought Edelman back to the podcast "Pardon My Take," where the Patriots star and reigning Super Bowl MVP covered a wide variety of topics.