BOSTON (CBS) – Organizers of what they’ve dubbed a “Straight Pride” parade say they will be receiving a license from the City of Boston to hold the event on August 31.
Organizers held a press conference on Wednesday outside of City Hall after their public event application was approved. The parade is being put together by a group calling itself “Super Happy Fun America.”
John Hugo said he has been told the group will be able to hold the event on August 31.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh previously said he could not deny the group based on their values. Walsh will not attend the straight pride parade.
“Permits to host a public event are granted based on operational feasibility, not based on values or endorsements of beliefs. The City of Boston cannot deny a permit based on an organization’s values,” the mayor said earlier this month.
The group initially requested to raise the “straight pride flag” on City Hall flag polls. This request was denied as city officials said they have sole discretion on what flags fly outside City Hall.
Hugo said Wednesday that Milo Yiannopoulos, a political commentator whose events have regularly been met by protesters, will be the parade’s grand marshal.
“We want people to be aware that there is not only one side of things. There’s a lot of people that are uncomfortable with a lot of things that are going on in our country and they’re afraid to speak up,” Hugo said in a previous interview with WBZ-TV.
There WILL be protestors…film and dox them…
This reminds me of the “Transchrono” pride people. Must be a parody
I am really proud that I like women only.
Hope no liberal protestors do anything stupid. Protest if you want, it’s your right, but violence or even insiteing violence is not your right and is a crime. Now for law enforcement, you know the law, enforce it even if your supervisors may tell you not to. In fact if they break the law telling you not to enforce the law, arrest them. It’s time for our nation to stop behaving like spoiled children.
The entire idea is brilliant, right down to having Milo be grand Marshall!
Wish I could attend. I’d dress like a member of the village people, probably the construction worker.
Hey Dave, maybe you should stop acting like a spoiled child yourself. Okay?
Good ideal!
An excellent idea. Wish I could attend. Best to all involved. May the LBGTQ community support this as the straight community has supported their parades for years.
LGBT do not support straight people. They are violent monsters. Cops will be told to stand down. Allowing the gays to throw objects, block and disrupt the entire procession. Because liberal Boston is all about hate hate hate.
Yeah, even people with wholesome, traditional family values can’t be denied. Must really pain him to admit that.
