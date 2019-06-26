



BOSTON (CBS) – Organizers of what they’ve dubbed a “Straight Pride” parade say they will be receiving a license from the City of Boston to hold the event on August 31.

Organizers held a press conference on Wednesday outside of City Hall after their public event application was approved. The parade is being put together by a group calling itself “Super Happy Fun America.”

John Hugo said he has been told the group will be able to hold the event on August 31.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh previously said he could not deny the group based on their values. Walsh will not attend the straight pride parade.

“Permits to host a public event are granted based on operational feasibility, not based on values or endorsements of beliefs. The City of Boston cannot deny a permit based on an organization’s values,” the mayor said earlier this month.

The group initially requested to raise the “straight pride flag” on City Hall flag polls. This request was denied as city officials said they have sole discretion on what flags fly outside City Hall.

Hugo said Wednesday that Milo Yiannopoulos, a political commentator whose events have regularly been met by protesters, will be the parade’s grand marshal.

“We want people to be aware that there is not only one side of things. There’s a lot of people that are uncomfortable with a lot of things that are going on in our country and they’re afraid to speak up,” Hugo said in a previous interview with WBZ-TV.