BOSTON (CBS) — Transit Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with a shooting that shut down the Aquarium T station late Sunday night. The teen’s identity was not released due to his age.

Officers responded to the Blue Line stop around 10 p.m. They said two shots were fired inside the station after a group of teenagers got into a fight on the train and it carried over to the platform.

The teen was charged with carrying a loaded firearm w/out a license, possession of ammunition, discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building and four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

(WBZ-TV)

The station was closed while police investigated but reopened Monday morning.

