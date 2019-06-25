



RANDOLPH (CBS) — Families members of the seven Randolph, N.H. crash victims arrived in court Tuesday to watch a 23-year-old man be arraigned on negligent homicide charges.

The move was “as part of their healing process,” said Merrimack County Sheriff Scott Hilliard, who is the spokesperson for the Ferazzi family. Sixty-two-year-old Michael Ferazzi, of Contoocook, N.H. was one of the victims.

But Volodymyr Zhukovskyy waived his arraignment.

“[Ferazzi] had a bout with cancer and things were looking better…He was a very positive man, you would never know,” said Hilliard.

“He was very proud. He has a terrific family who are hurting deeply,” Hilliard continued. “Their father, grandfather, husband was taken tragically along with the others.”

Ferazzi was a sheriff’s deputy with the Merrimack County Sheriffs Department. Before that, he was a Plymouth police officer and a Marine.

“If you met Mike, five minutes later, you’d know: he’s a together guy and he’s very sincere and he’s very proud,” Hilliard said.

As sheriff, Hilliard helped chaperone the family members to the court. He explained the group is tight-knit and working to help one another heal.

“They are a great group of people and after what they’ve been through I have renewed respect for them,” Hilliard said.

“There is a heartfelt thanks to those first responders who were out there…This was very chaotic, a very tragic scene,” Hilliard said. “We are grateful to all of those people who had to investigate that horrific scene. I think you all can imagine how difficult that is.”

A wake will be held Thursday for Ferazzi at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home on Court Street in Plymouth, Massachusetts, according to his obituary. The funeral will be held Friday morning at St. Peter’s Church in Plymouth. He will be buried in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.