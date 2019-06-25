Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Police made an arrest Monday in connection with a Dorchester shooting that killed a man almost two weeks ago.
Lalance Smith, 29, of Quincy, was charged with murdering 59-year-old Arnold Woodrum, police announced Tuesday.
In the early hours of June 14, officers responded to Devon Street for a shooting. Police said Woodrum was found injured and rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Smith has also been charged with armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.