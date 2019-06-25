Filed Under:Boston News, Dorchester Shooting, Fatal Shooting, Shooting Arrest


BOSTON (CBS) — Police made an arrest Monday in connection with a Dorchester shooting that killed a man almost two weeks ago.

Lalance Smith, 29, of Quincy, was charged with murdering 59-year-old Arnold Woodrum, police announced Tuesday.

In the early hours of June 14, officers responded to Devon Street for a shooting. Police said Woodrum was found injured and rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A man was killed in a shooting on Devon Street in Dorchester Friday morning (WBZ-TV)

Smith has also been charged with armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.

