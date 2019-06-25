Report: 'Chatter Building' That Celtics Could Target Brogdon, Other Restricted Free AgentsThe Celtics could go the restricted free agent route this offseason, with one report saying there is "chatter building" that they may make a run at Milwaukee's Malcolm Brogdon.

Marcus Smart Wins NBA's Hustle AwardYou've seen him hit the floor diving for a loose ball and sacrificing his body to draw a charge. Those are ingrained in Marcus Smart's DNA as a basketball player, and now the Celtics guard has some hardware to show for his all-out way of play.

Bruins Re-Sign Defenseman Steven Kampfer To 2-Year DealThe Boston Bruins have some business to take care of this offseason, especially on the blue line. The puck dropped on their offseason agenda Tuesday, as Boston signed defenseman Steven Kampfer to a two-year deal.

Alex Cora Explains Why He Made A Pitching Change With A 3-2 CountIt has been an odd season for the Boston Red Sox, so it's only fitting that manager Alex Cora made a rather unusual pitching change in Monday night's comeback win over the White Sox.

Hernández Walk-Off, Single Lifts Red Sox Over White Sox 6-5Marco Hernández beat out an infield single with the bases loaded in the ninth and the Boston Red Sox rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox 6-5 on Monday night.