Missing Boy, New Hampshire News, New Hampshire State Police

RICHMOND, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire State Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

Phoenix Lutz was last seen at his home in Richmond on Sunday around 10:30 p.m.

Phoenix Lutz. (Image Credit: New Hampshire State Police)

Police believe Lutz left his home sometime overnight. He has not contacted any family or friends since, and does not have a car.

Foul play is not suspected, but police are concerned for Lutz’s well-being.

Lutz is described as 5’5” tall, weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to have last been wearing a pink sweatshirt, black pants with pink triangles near the ankle, and black shoes. Lutz sometimes uses the name “Ivy.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

