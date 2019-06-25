BOSTON (CBS) – One person was trapped after part of a NESN trailer carrying broadcast equipment from the station’s Red Sox game coverage fell onto an SUV at a Brighton intersection.
It happened late Monday night at the intersection of Market Street and North Beacon. The area was closed for hours overnight but has since reopened.
One man was trapped in the SUV when the trailer toppled over. Boston firefighters quickly responded and performed a technical rescue.
“When we got on scene we found a trailer on top of an SUV with two occupants in the SUV. One occupant, they were able to get out. The second we had to use the jaws of life to extricate the passenger,” said Boston Fire Department spokesman Brian Alkins.
Both people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver towing the NESN trailer stayed on scene. It is not known if he will face any charges.