METHUEN (CBS) – Police are looking for two women who allegedly stole Oxycodone pills from a pharmacy in Methuen on Monday night.
Surveillance video shows the two suspects inside the Rite Aid store on Pleasant Street at about 9:15 p.m.
Officers say one of the women made a purchase at the register, before the second showed a store employee a handgun inside of her bag.
The suspect with the gun then allegedly went behind the counter and stole an unknown number of pills from the pharmacist.
Police say she then forced the clerk to the front of the store, before the suspects left.
Anyone who has information about the women can call the Methuen Police Department at (978)-983-8698.