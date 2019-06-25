BOSTON (CBS) — Jerry York is a coaching legend, and in November, he’ll take his place in the Hockey Hall of Fame. The Boston College head coach was announced as one of the six inductees in the class of 2019 on Tuesday.

York is the winningest coach in the history of the men’s college game with 1,067 victories in his 48 seasons as a coach. That number will only increase when he takes his spot on the BC bench for his 26th season in a few months. A native of Watertown and a Boston College alum, York has led the Eagles to a 600-315-86 record during his tenure, winning four NCAA titles (2001, 2008, 2010 and 2012). He has nine 20-win seasons during his incredible run at Boston College.

“I’m flabbergasted with this unexpected honor,” York said in a release. “I will cherish this special recognition.”

His coaching career began at Clarkson University in 1972, where York won 125 games in seven seasons. He moved on to Bowling Green in 1979 and spent 15 years at the school, leading them to six NCAA title berths and a championship in 1984. He is the only Division 1 head coach with over 1,000 wins to his name.

York will be inducted in the Builder Category, and will be enshrined with players Hayley Wickenheiser, Guy Carbonneau, Vaclav Nedomansky, and Sergei Zubov. Jim Rutherford will also be inducted as a “builder.” The induction ceremony will take place on Nov. 12 in Toronto.