  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, George Powers, Lisa Costa, Marquee Savoy, Murder, Natick News, Parole Hearing


NATICK (CBS) – A convicted killer is asking for freedom nearly 20 years after he murdered a Taunton mother. George Powers was just 16 in 2000 when he shot and killed Lisa Costa, while she was holding her grandson.

“I did pull the trigger,” Powers said in a parole hearing on Tuesday. “I am here today accepting responsibility for that.”

His victim’s daughters took the stand to ensure he stays behind bars.

“My mom was shot and murdered in front of my eyes while playing in the park with me, my sister and nephew,” said Marquee Savoy, Costa’s daughter.

Two families were present at the hearing; one fighting to keep their loved one’s killer behind bars, and the other trying to convince the parole board that the person responsible has been rehabilitated.

George Powers (WBZ-TV)

“Lisa Costa’s family will plead for the life that was taken and will likely beg you for more punishment,” said Joshua Davignon, Powers’ brother. “My family will plead for the life that is still here and holds potential.”

In 2015 the parole board unanimously denied Powers’ request for parole – stating that he had not progressed in his rehabilitation.

“For her family, I know and understand that I took from them their guiding light and brought about untold sorrow,” Powers said. “I am deeply sorry to them.”

Powers’ mother tearfully delivered a statement of remorse to Costa’s daughters. “Until the day I die I will always be asking myself what if,” she said. “I will be praying for those girls.”

The statement provided little comfort to Costa’s daughters.

“I will always have that dark, empty feeling inside because they will never meet their beautiful grandmother,” Marquee Savoy said.

It could take months before the parole board makes a decision. In the meantime, the family has two weeks to submit any additional family impact statements.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s