Marcus Smart Continues To Bleed For Boston -- And Show No Mercy At His Basketball CampIt doesn't matter who Marcus Smart is playing against. Whether you're an NBA All-Star or a nine-year-old kid, he's going to go all-out on the basketball floor and take no prisoners along the way.

Celtics Reportedly Targeting Free Agent Point Guard Kemba WalkerWith Kyrie Irving expected to leave Boston when NBA free agency gets underway, the Celtics will be on the search for another franchise point guard this summer. They will reportedly be targeting one of the top free agents available at the position.

John Farrell Has A New Job As A Lobster FishermanFormer Red Sox manager John Farrell has a new career in Massachusetts, one that brings him far away from the baseball diamond. Farrell is once again a skipper, but a skipper of a different kind.

Bruins Announce 2019-20 Season ScheduleThe Boston Bruins will start the 2019-20 NHL season with a road trip.

Report: 'Chatter Building' That Celtics Could Target Brogdon, Other Restricted Free AgentsThe Celtics could go the restricted free agent route this offseason, with one report saying there is "chatter building" that they may make a run at Milwaukee's Malcolm Brogdon.