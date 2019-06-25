BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins have some business to take care of this offseason, especially on the blue line. The puck dropped on their offseason agenda Monday night, as Boston reportedly signed defenseman Steven Kampfer to a two-year deal.
Kampfer was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, but has signed a two-year contract that will pay him $800,000 per season, according to several reports. The deal won’t be made official until later this week.
Kampfer was a healthy scratch for much of the regular season, playing in 35 games for Boston. He scored three goals and dished out three assists during the regular season, and then had a goal in his three games during Boston’s postseason run to the Stanley Cup Final. He gives the Bruins a decent depth piece, a player who can easily be sent to the AHL if one of Boston’s younger blue liners steps up next season.
The Bruins have a lot more to do this offseason, and it starts with restricted free agents Charlie McAvoy, Brandon Carlo and Danton Heinen. Boston has until Tuesday to tender qualifying offers to their restricted free agents. Forwards Marcus Johansson and Noel Acciari are among Boston’s unrestricted free agents this offseason.
NHL free agency officially opens on July 1.