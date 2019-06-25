Filed Under:Boston News, Boston Police


BOSTON (CBS) – The family of a 19-year-old man shot and killed by Boston Police confronted officers in Dorchester Tuesday, letting loose anger and grief. Investigators say that young suspect shot at the officers first Monday night and then they returned fire.

At least one eye witness, too shaken to appear on camera, tells a similar story.

“We saw the young man walking, he wasn’t even running,” the woman told WBZ. “But then I seen the gun in his hand so that’s how I knew why the officer was yelling ‘drop the gun, drop the gun!’”

Boston Police officers on scene of shooting on Penhallow Street (WBZ-TV)

The woman says she witnessed the deadly shootout from the first floor window of her Penhallow Street home.

“But the (suspect) just kept firing,” she said. “So all I want to say is the officer really hesitated in shooting him.”

Tuesday night, Boston Police detectives continued to go door to door, gathering facts.

Family members of suspect killed by police confront officers (WBZ-TV)

Police say the two officers directly involved patrol on bicycles, and were not wearing body cameras, but other officers were.

In a statement, District Attorney Rachael Rollins expressed thanks no officers were injured and also offers sympathy to the family of the young suspect. She’s promising a complete and transparent investigation.

