  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Salem Fire Department, Salem News

SALEM (CBS) — Firefighters saved the day for a group of ducklings in Salem Monday morning.

Around 7:45 a.m., a woman near the Lynch Van Otterloo YMCA called police when she noticed a “frantic Mama Duck and 2 of her little ducklings” near the storm drain.

In a video taken by Cara Freedman, the baby birds underground can be heard chirping loudly.

Salem firefighters saved multiple ducklings from a storm drain Monday morning (Photo Courtesy: Cara Freedman)

Firefighters responded within minutes, opened up the storm drain, and climbed in. At least three ducklings were rescued.

“They were awesome and reunited Mama duck and all of the ducklings!” said Freedman.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s