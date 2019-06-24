Comments
SALEM (CBS) — Firefighters saved the day for a group of ducklings in Salem Monday morning.
Around 7:45 a.m., a woman near the Lynch Van Otterloo YMCA called police when she noticed a “frantic Mama Duck and 2 of her little ducklings” near the storm drain.
In a video taken by Cara Freedman, the baby birds underground can be heard chirping loudly.
Firefighters responded within minutes, opened up the storm drain, and climbed in. At least three ducklings were rescued.
“They were awesome and reunited Mama duck and all of the ducklings!” said Freedman.