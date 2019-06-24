BOSTON (CBS) – Police say a New Hampshire man tried to drive off with a marked cruiser and bit the officer who tried to stop him. The struggle came to an end when the officer forced the suspect to drive off the road.
The incident unfolded Sunday just before noon. Nashua police officer Michael Kekejian performed a traffic stop on Marshall Street.
While outside of his cruiser, the officer said 24-year-old Oscar Alicea got into the driver’s seat. Police described Alicea as an “uninvolved party” who was nearby at the time of the traffic stop.
Kekejian ordered Alicea out of the cruiser, but he allegedly began to drive off with the door open. While Alicea attempted to drive away, Kekejian struggled with him for a short distance until the cruiser hit a park bench and porch on Bowers Street.
Nashua Police say Alicea bit Kekejian during the stuggle, which they say “recklessly placed several pedestrians in the area as well as Officer Kekejian in danger.”
Kekejian was treated and released from an area hospital.
Alicea was arrested on a laundry list of charges, including reckless conduct, theft of a motor vehicle, assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.