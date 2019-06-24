  • WBZ TVOn Air

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — The Coast Guard is looking for a man who went missing while kayaking off the coast of Nantucket.

Officials say the 36-year-old man went missing around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, about a mile and a half off the eastern shore of Nantucket.

Petty Officer Zachary Hupp says rescue crews found the kayak, but were still looking for the man as of 8 p.m. Sunday.

Several aircraft and boats were helping in the search, which resumed Monday morning.

The Coast Guard did not release a name.

The missing man’s friend tells The Inquirer and Mirror of Nantucket that he is a year-round resident of the island, an experienced boater and was wearing a life vest.

