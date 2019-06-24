PLYMOUTH (CBS) – The first funeral for the seven people killed in a horrific crash in northern New Hampshire will be held Friday.
A wake will be held Thursday for 62-year-old Michael Ferazzi of Contoocook, N.H. at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home on Court Street in Plymouth, Massachusetts, according to his obituary.
The funeral will be held Friday morning at St. Peter’s Church in Plymouth. He will be buried in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.
Ferazzi grew up in Plymouth and was a retired Plymouth police officer. He was also a U.S. Marine, a member of the Rhode Island National Guard and the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.
He leaves behind a wife, four sons and a grandson.
Ferazzi was one of seven people from Jarheads MC on motorcycles who were struck and killed by a pickup truck and trailer in Randolph, New Hampshire Friday evening.
The truck driver, 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, was arrested at his home in West Springfield, Massachusetts Monday. He’s charged with seven counts of negligent homicide.